UK retail giant Tesco is closing all of its remaining fresh fish counters because of a lack of customer demand, the company announced Wednesday.

The group already closed a swath of counters in 2019 as part of a £1.5 billion (€1.7 billion/$2 billion) cost-cutting effort.

Last year, the company announced the closure of a further 317 counters across the country where demand was lowest.

The company's 279 remaining counters will close for good on Feb. 26.

"We have seen a significant decrease in demand for our counters over the last few years, and our customers no longer say they are a significant reason for them to come in store and shop with us," the company said in a press release issued on Wednesday.