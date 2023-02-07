Nutreco-backed land-based salmon farmer Nordic Aqua Partners, which is building a land-based fcility in Ningbo on China's east coast, is raising an extra NOK 300 million (€27.1 million/$29.1 million) to accelerate its plans and double production capacity.

The group is considering a private placement of more than 4.6 million new shares at an offer price of NOK 65 (€5.90/$6.30) per share, it said in a stock exchange announcement on Tuesday.

The funds raised will be used to accelerate the project and expand the production capacity from 4,000 metric tons per year to 8,000 metric tons per year at the facility in China.