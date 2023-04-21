Land-based salmon farmer Proximar Seafood said it expects a NOK 180 million (€15.4 million/$16.9 million) financing secured with the backing of major shareholders to see the company through to the positive cashflow at sales stage of operations in mid 2024.

The company plans to produce 5,300 metric tons of salmon from its land-based facility at the base of Mt. Fuji in Japan during the first phase of the project.

Last month Proximar secured a corporate loan of NOK 680 million (€60 million/$65 million) from Mizuho Bank, Shizuoka Bank and Development Bank of Japan.