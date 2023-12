Land-based salmon farmer Proximar Seafood is looking to raise another NOK 120 million (€10.4 million/$11.5 million) to NOK 140 million (€12.2 million/$13.4 million) through a private sale of new shares in an attempt to cover increasing costs.

The price per share offer is set at NOK 2 (€0.17/$0.19), which would equate to a sale of between 60 million and 70 million shares. The final number sold in the private placement will be determined by the company's board of directors.