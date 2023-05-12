Norway-based seafood group Grieg Seafood has appointed Nina Stangeland as Chief Strategy Officer.

Stangeland will be a member of Grieg Seafood’s Executive Management Team, and will commence on Sept. 1 2023.

Stangeland will lead Grieg Seafood’s corporate strategy which aims to grow the company across regions, countries and segments.

Since 2019, Stangeland has been the Managing Director of Norway-based NCE Seafood Innovation cluster, a 130-member initiative aimed at promoting innovation and sustainability in the country's seafood industry.

She has held various roles in companies including the industrial group Bergen Group, and financial firms Sparebanken Vest and Bridgehead.