Lawyers acting for billionaire Isidoro Quiroga and the former Australis Seafoods management team are expected to argue that new Chinese owners Joyvio Food are telling one story to regulators in their home country and another to Chilean justice officials as they gear up for a legal battle over whether Joyvio was defrauded during when it purchased the salmon farmer.

The strategy will form part of efforts to counter Joyvio's allegations that Australis's salmon production systematically exceeded limits at five farming sites and that levels of overproduction ranging between 20 percent and 80 percent were covered up by the company's previous administration during and after the due diligence process that preceded its 2019 acquisition.