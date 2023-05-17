A suspected infectious salmon anemia (ISA) outbreak is being monitored at one of Grieg Seafood's sites in Rogaland, in western Norway.

The salmon producer reported the possible outbreak on May 15. Grieg Seafood Rogaland confirmed the outbreak in a statement the following day.

An immediate inspection of the plant to take more samples for confirmation of the disease will be underway quickly, according to the Norwegian Food Safety Authority.

ISA outbreaks can spread quickly and lead to large financial losses.