Outdoor apparel company and farmed salmon opponent Patagonia is planning to release an English translation of a Norwegian book criticizing the salmon farming sector.

The book, by journalists Simen Saetre and Kjetil Ostli, claims to be an insider's look at the history of salmon farming and the booming aquaculture industry that followed, according to a news release from Patagonia.

Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard brought the book to the attention of Karla Olson, director of Patagonia’s new publishing division, who pursued translation rights to the book for the US market.

“Yvon feels, and we agree, that it is a vital resource in Patagonia’s ongoing campaign to eliminate netpen salmon farming,” said Olsen in the news release.

The book was originally published in Norway as "Den nye fisken" ("The new fish") in 2021. The Patagonia release is titled "The New Fish: The Truth about Farmed Salmon and the Consequences We Can No Longer Ignore."

No friend of farmed salmon

In recent years, Patagonia has supported Washington state lawmakers such as Hilary Franz in support of removing salmon farming company Cooke's netpen salmon farming operations from the state.

Patagonia-backed environmental NGO Wild Fish Conservancy (WFC) has presented several legal efforts block Canada giant Cooke Aquaculture from operating netpens in Washington state.

In 2020, Patagonia Provisions stopped working with Cooke-owned wild salmon subsidiary Icicle Seafoods, citing the fact that Cooke holds a majority stake in the company.

Patagonia sells a variety of wild salmon products through its food division, Patagonia Provisions.