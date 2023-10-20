Scotland-based Orkney Fishermen’s Society Limited, a supplier of crabs, lobster and fresh seafood, has been rescued from administration in a deal that saves the jobs of all 55 staff.

The company was bought by Orkney Crab Ltd, a subsidiary of PDK Shellfish Ltd.

Founded in 1953 and based in Stromness, Orkney Fishermen’s Society was created as a co-operative society by local fishermen to process and market their own produce to local and mainland customers.

The Orkney Fisherman's Society factory processes crab for UK retail and international markets and trades lobsters and whelks for local and export customers.