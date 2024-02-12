Rodger May, the part owner of beleaguered Alaska seafood processing firm Peter Pan Seafoods, quietly acquired an Alaska processing vessel from Canadian giant Cooke's Icicle Seafoods, Inc. subsidiary last year, according to two sources familiar with the deal.

The Gordon Jensen, which has historically processed salmon, pollock and herring, has been shopped to multiple buyers by Cooke over the past several years, but May made the acquisition last fall.

It's unclear what May has planned for the vessel. May declined to comment on the deal with IntraFish.