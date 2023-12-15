Ready-to-eat fish products, mainly smoked salmon, are the likely source of an ongoing multi-country outbreak of listeria across Europe.

Between 2022 and 2023, the outbreak affected Austria, Belgium, Italy, Germany, and the Netherlands, with reports of 17 cases and two deaths, according to a rapid outbreak assessment published Wednesday by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) and the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

Infections have occurred mainly in the elderly, and historical cases related to the outbreak have been detected since 2011.