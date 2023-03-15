UK seafood processor and wholesaler Cook and Lucas owes more than £2.2 million ($2.7 million/€2.5 million) to creditors, according to documents filed by administrators March. 10 and seen by IntraFish.

"We do not anticipate there will be sufficient funds to make a distribution to unsecured creditors," wrote the administrators.

Seafood creditors include Icelandic salmon farmer Ice Fish, which is owed £827,500 ($997,000/€945,000) and bankrupt Norwegian salmon processor Atlantic Seafood, which is owed £334,566 ($403,000/€382,000).

Atlantic Seafood, declared bankruptcy last November after several employees petitioned a Norwegian court, all claiming some level of underpayment or underhanded hiring practices.