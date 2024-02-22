Grieg Seafood will set up a new value-added processing facility near Oslo's international airport in Gardemoen, Norway.

It will be the company's first inhouse value-added factory and will process salmon from Grieg's production in both the north and south of Norway.

The investment cost of the project is NOK 130 million (€11.5 million/$12.4 million) and is part of the company’s strategy to increase value creation and process more of its own fish.

“Grieg Seafood aims to take one step closer to the customer and the market," said Grieg's Chief Commercial Officer Erik Holvik, adding the facility would also cut carbon emissions from global transportation.