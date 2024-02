Norwegian salmon industry sources say prices remain at levels well above NOK 100 (€8.77/$9.50) per kilo in a market that continues to have high numbers of lower-quality production fish available.

"There is good pressure in the market," said one exporter reporting prices similar those last Friday.

"It is very quiet so far. Trade tends to happen quite late on Fridays now, but the little I have heard is that the prices are a couple of kroner up from last week," a salmon farmer said.