Cornwall-based fishing and seafood processing company Ocean Fish has appointed Billy Dickson, formally operations director at Falfish, as its new operations director for its processing business.

Dickson has 25 years of experience in the domestic and international seafood sectors, in both onshore and offshore production and logistics.

He is the latest in a series of hires over the past two years by CEO Leigh Genge as part of his aggressive plan for gro﻿wth.

Other recent appointments include former Cornish Fish Producers CEO Paul Trebilcock and former Bidfresh and Direct Seafoods executive Victoria Townsend to head up their retail division as retail director.

"The leadership team is integral to ensuring our opportunity is maximized and that the exciting potential is capitalized on. As such, we are continually looking to attract industry professionals that share our vision," said Genge.

“We will continue to grow our board with future people investments later this year, specifically focusing on procurement and global sourcing expertise."

The group has been reporting strong results from higher prices for its catch.

"We have been looking to grow aggressively for two or three years now," Genge told IntraFish in a recent interview.

In 2020, the company acquired a majority stake in one of Europe’s largest beam trawl fleets, W Stevenson & Sons.

The acquisition grew Ocean Fish's fleet to 11 vessels, including six beam trawlers, four sardine netters and one scalloper.

Ocean Fish parent company, Ocean Holdings South West, reported revenue of £40 million (€45 million/$50 million) in 2021, with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) at £2.15 million (€2.4 million/$2.6 million).

For its fishing division, W. Stevenson & Sons, the company's accounts as of 2021 show an EBITDA of £1.3 million (€1.5 million/$1.7 million), an increase of 85 percent on the previous year.

In 2021, the company agreed to a major deal with online UK retailer Ocado to supply its "Hook, Line, and Sinker" brand.

Owned by the Lakeman family, who have been fishing Cornish waters for more than 400 years, Ocean Fish is the county's oldest fishing and processing business.