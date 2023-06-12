It's just one of those things that causes you to ask: "How can they still do it that way?"

I'm talking about how wild salmon prices paid to fishermen are set and revealed. In this day and age of overwhelming flows of information, the disclosure of salmon prices by Alaska's largest processors -- Trident Seafoods, Peter Pan Seafood, Silver Bay Seafoods, OBI, Canfisco and others -- remains in the dark ages.

We are long overdue for a change.

This year is a great example of how the secretive nature of price setting in Alaska salmon fisheries -- particularly the Bristol Bay sockeye fishery, the largest in the world and Alaska's most lucrative salmon fishery -- strains relationships between processors and the independent fishermen who supply them, and puts both on precarious financial footing.