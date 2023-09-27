Norebo Europe Limited, the subsidiary of Russian whitefish giant Norebo, has wound down its operations and will no longer have a presence in the United Kingdom, sources told IntraFish.

The company has transitioned to new ownership, in pursuit of a new purpose and business, the sources said.

Earlier this year it was revealed Vitaly Orlov, the billionaire owner of Russian fishing giant Norebo, was no longer listed as holding "significant control" in the group's European sales arm, Norebo Europe, according to documents filed with the UK business registry Companies House.