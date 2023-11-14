Norway's inshore cod and haddock fisheries have finally regained Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) certification after losing the eco-label more than two years ago.

Tor Bjorklund Larsen, senior advisor with the Norwegian Fishermen's Association (NFA), the group applying for the recertification, told IntraFish the certificate should be active tomorrow, Nov.15.

Norway's North East Arctic inshore cod fishery, alongside haddock, lost its MS﻿C cr﻿edentials in August 2021, leaving a major hole in the global supply of MSC-certified whitefish.