A Washington state superior court judge clarified on Oct. 20 that Washington state's Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz' executive order to ban all commercial finfish netpen aquaculture in Washington state-owned waters is not a final agency action.

Washington Superior Court Judge Indu Thomas made the comment as part of a hearing over Jamestown S’Klallam tribe's lawsuit against the Washington state Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Washington Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz. The tribe is asking Franz to grant an exception for for all tribal commercial netpen aquaculture ventures, following her decision last year to ban finfish aquaculture in state waters.