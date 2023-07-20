Lawyers for US-based Pacific Seafood are asking a judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed in March by Brand Little, a commercial crabber in California, alleging the company suppressed the price paid to crabbers in California, Oregon and Washington state for at least the last four years.
'The allegations about Pacific are outright lies:' Pacific Seafood asks court to dismiss case involving alleged Dungeness crab price manipulation
'The content demonstrates a profound lack of familiarity with the commercial Dungeness crab industry and much of it does not make logical sense,' said Pacific Seafood.
20 July 2023 22:37 GMT Updated 20 July 2023 22:41 GMT
