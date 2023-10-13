Norwegian salmon producers have agreed to pay CAD 5.25 million (€3.64million/$3.83 million) in a Canada class-action lawsuit relating to allegations of price fixing.

Grieg Seafood, Leroy Seafood Group, Mowi, a number of their US and Canadian subsidiaries, as well as Cermaq and SalMar, are named as defendants in the Canada federal court case led by plaintiffs Irene Breckon and Gregory Sills.

The agreement was made to settle a class action lawsuit alleging the defendants unlawfully conspired to fix the global and North American prices of farmed Atlantic Salmon in violation of Canada’s Competition Act.