The CEO of Mediterranean seabass and bream powerhouse Avramar refuted recent reports from Spanish news site El Confidencial that stated the seafood company hired multinational investment bank Houlihan Lokey to renegotiate mounting debt.

"There is no discussions going on with any bank," Thor Talseth confirmed to IntraFish. He said the company's debt is currently below €400 million ($440 million), with that debt largely tied to "negotiated repayment terms" with banks that sold the companies that made up its 2019 mega-merger.