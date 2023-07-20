An estimated 100 sockeye salmon fishermen in Alaska's Bristol Bay's Naknek River district on Thursday anchored their vessels in the mouth of the river to protest low prices being paid for their fish this year by Alaska salmon processors.
UPDATED: 'The list goes on and on with our costs, yet they believe 50 cents is OK:' Fishermen demand answers as boats anchor in the Naknek River
Protest is designed to call attention to the plight of fishermen.
20 July 2023 18:43 GMT Updated 20 July 2023 22:27 GMT
