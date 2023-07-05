Scientists from the Norwegian Institute of Marine Research (IMR) are warning that the recent downturn in Barents Sea cod stocks, and thereby fishing quotas, is unlikely to reverse until 2028 at the earliest.

“There are poor cod prospects for the fishermen for several years to come,” Bjarte Bogstad, stock manager for cod at the IMR told IntraFish sister publication Fiskeribladet following the recommendation last month to slash the Barents Sea cod quota for 2024 by 20 percent to 453,427 metric tons.