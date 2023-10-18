Representatives of leading fishing countries failed to reach an agreement on the total quota for mackerel in the northeast Atlantic for 2024, but succeeded in setting the total allowable catch (TAC) for blue whiting and herring, according IntraFish sister publication Fiskeribladet.

Delegates of the so-called Coastal States -- the European Union, Norway, Iceland, the Faroe Islands, the United Kingdom, Russia, and Greenland -- met in London this week to set quotas and negotiate sharing agreements for the key pelagic species.