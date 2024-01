The volume of seafood M&A deals and investments slowed in 2023 as high interest rates and other macro-economic pressures dampened investor enthusiasm.

An IntraFish tally of deals shows 77 acquisitions and investments were completed during 2023, down more than 7 percent from last year's 83, but 18.5 percent higher than the reported 65 deals during 2021.

In 2023, global M&A activity across all sectors declined by 29 percent in value to $2.1