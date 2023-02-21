Low global supply and a strong market for salmon have seen earnings for Faroese salmon farmer Bakkafrost surge in the last quarter of 2022.

On Tuesday the company posted earnings for the quarter of DKK 376 million (€50 million/$53 million), an increase of more than 300 percent on the same quarter in 2021 when the company recorded an EBIT of DKK 120 Million (€16 million/$17 million).

Commenting on the result, CEO Regin Jacobsen credited strong biological performance for the improvements, noting that sea lice levels and mortality are both at record lows.