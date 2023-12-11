UK private equity firm Epiris and Italian food manufacturer Newlat Food are reportedly the last remaining bidders for Mitsubishi-owned UK-based food and drink group Princes.

The company is a major player in the shelf-stable seafood category in the UK.

The sale of one of the United Kingdom's largest food group's is now reportedly valued at £400 million (€466.8 million/$501.8 million) according to Sky News.

The media outlet reported Epiris and Newlat are still in the hunt for Princes, which has been on the auction block for months.