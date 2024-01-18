The world's biggest salmon farmer has reported a drop in earnings for the fourth quarter of 2023 as harvests fell short of Mowi's guidance.

Earnings were still higher than market expectations, however.

According to estimates obtained by Infront, an operating profit of €195 million ($212.5 million) was expected in advance.

The drop also no doubt reflected an unexpected volume increase in the same quarter a year previous.

Operational earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) for the group was down 15 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2023 to approximately €203 million ($221.2