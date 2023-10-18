The world's largest salmon farmer Mowi is expecting operational earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) for the group to come in at €203 million ($214.7 million) in the third quarter, down 15 percent from the €240 million ($253.8 million) it posted in the same period last year.

In a trading update Wednesday, the group said it expects to harvest a "record-high" total of 135,000 metric tons across its global farming operations. However this is lower than the 137,000 metric tons previously guided by the group.