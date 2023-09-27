Icelandic Salmon, formerly Arnarlax, has proposed a new public listing on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Iceland.

The company, which is 51 percent owned by Norwegian salmon farming giant SalMar, is already listed on Oslo's Euronext market where it will also remain under a dual listing status.

The company sees benefit in a dual listing, describing the proposed Icelandic listing as "an important milestone" for the company and its operations.

"The aim of the listing is to support the operational ambitions of the company by enabling new local investors to participate in the company’s growth story and value creation," it wrote in a company description issued to the stock exchange alongside its announcement Wednesday.