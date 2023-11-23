Icelandic fishing and processing company Isfelag Vestmannaeyja is looking to raise more than ISK 16 billion (€104.5 million/$114.1 million) through a public offering, with the intention to list on Nasdaq Iceland in December.

The group, one of Iceland's largest fishing companies with an 8.9 percent share of the total catch, or about 39,300 metric tons, launched the public offering on Nov. 23.

It is expected that the results of the auction will be announced on Dec 4 at the latest, and it is estimated the company's shares will be admitted to trading on the Nasdaq Iceland Main Market on December 8.