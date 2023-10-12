Norwegian land-based salmon farming group Gigante Salmon has raised NOK 200 million (€17.4 million/$18.4 million) in a private share sale to cover the remaining higher construction costs of its farm in Rodoy, Norway.

Some 27.8 million were sold at a subscription price of NOK 7.20 ((€0.63/$0.66) per share.

Gigante said the net proceeds will be primarily used to fund its projected investment and working capital needs for the construction and operation of the land-based salmon farming site in Rosoy.

Parent company Gigante Havbruk, represented on the board of directors by Kjell Lorentsen,

was allocated half the shares in the sale, at a value of around NOK 100 million (€8.7