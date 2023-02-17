German food giant Unternehmensgruppe Theo Muller (UTM) is looking to expand its footprint in Poland by snapping up part of Polish seafood company Graal Group, reports Puls Biznesu.

UTM's subsidiary in Poland, Lisner, signed an agreement Feb.16 to purchase the part of the Graal Group's business related to canned fish, ready meals and pickles.

UTM includes numerous major global brands in the dairy, fish, delicatessen and service industries. In Poland, it is mainly represented by the Muller and Lisner brands.

The transaction is subject to approval from Poland's competition authorities.

The Graal Group offers a diversified portfolio in the fish and meat categories, but it's flagship products are canned fish.

Currently, Graal Group is owned by its founder Boguslaw Kowalski, and GRWC Holdings Limited, a subsidiary of Polish investment fund Abris Capital.

It has several plants located in the northern part of Poland and its own distribution center.

Muller has sales of an estimated €7 billion ($7.5 billion), 19 production sites around the world, and 37,000 employees.

Graal Group was co-advised on the deal by Antarctica Advisors and Rothschild.