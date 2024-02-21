Profit crashed at Australian yellowtail kingfish farmer Clean Seas over the first half of its financial year as costs put pay to stable revenue.

Operating earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell by 90 percent to just AUD 166,000 (€100,782/$108,952), a decline put down to a “high cost operating environment”.

Revenue held firmer on the back of strong prices, falling under 0.5 percent to AUD 34.1 million (€20.7 million/$22.4 million) in the six months to Dec. 31.

The company harvested 33 percent more fish in the period at 2,107 metric tons.