Norwegian cod farmer Norcod has managed to raise just 16 percent of its funding target in a public share offering designed to reinforce its ambitious expansion plans.

In a statement to the Oslo stock exchange Friday, Norcod said it had received subscriptions for approximately 214,232 shares, or NOK 2.6 million (€224,000/$243,000), in its latest offering. The company had been attempting to raise up to NOK 16 million (€1.3 million/$1.4 million).

The significantly undersubscribed offering follows a much larger private placement in February, which raised NOK 170 million (€16.6