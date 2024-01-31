US-based alternative feed ingredients firm Calysta has received formal approval to use one of its single cell proteins in aquaculture feeds in China.

China's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs (MARA) has formally given Calysta’s FreeKind full approval for use in fish and shrimp feeds after an extensive evaluation process.

It means that protein produced by Calysseo -- Calysta and Adisseo’s joint venture to produce the protein for the Asian aquaculture market -- can now be sold and used in Chinese aquaculture feeds.