On October 29, the board of land-based salmon farmer Atlantic Sapphire sent out a stock exchange announcement stating that a process was "starting immediately" to find a replacement for founder and CEO Johan Andreassen. Three months on, no update has been given.

Petter Stordalen is one of the largest investors in the Norway-based company. Kenneth Andersen, who heads the Stordalen family's investment company, is chairman.

Through Stordalen's communications department, Intrafish asked Andersen a number of questions about how the process is going and when a new boss will be put in place.