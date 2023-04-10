Norway-based seafood processor and distributor Villa Seafood Group is rebranding as Blue Resource Group as the number of companies under its banner continues to grow.

The group, which started as a seafood sales and marketing company in 2005, now has operations in Norway, Scotland, and the United States, spanning aquaculture and value-added processing to sales and marketing.

"We have a new name and a new profile, but the commitment to develop strong value chains in the seafood industry remains the same," Egil Ove Sundheim, director of marketing and sustainability at Blue Resource Group, posted on LinkedIn.