Norwegian salmon producer Masoval Group is selling its harvesting company, Western Seaproducts, to cod farmer Ode, the company said Friday.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Masoval decided in late 2023 to search for a new owner of the harvesting company, which is based in the western Norwegian town of Vartdal, after undertaking a strategic review of its total harvesting capacities.

Masoval said in a statement that Ode, a fully integrated cod farmer, planned to develop the company further, creating employment and activity in the region.