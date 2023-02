Salmon giant Cermaq has started a partnership with Norway-based kelp company Folla Alger in a new collaboration that will grow salmon and kelp on the same site.

Research group SINTEF Ocean produced the first kelp delivery to be stocked at the site in Steigen, in Northern Norway last week.

This is the world's first sea site that has been built for the combined production of both salmon and kelp, where the kelp will be grown inside the farm itself, the companies state.