Aquaculture biotech company Benchmark Holdings, is acquiring the remaining 10.52 percent stake in its subsidiary Benchmark Genetics Iceland.

In December 2014 Benchmark acquired a 89.48 percent interest in Stofnfiskur, subsequently re-branding it Benchmark Genetics Iceland and merging it with its salmon genetics business in Norway.

Since the acquisition, the business has grown substantially, said Benchmark, and represents 50 percent of the group's salmon egg capacity.

"Benchmark's genetics operations in Iceland have a 200 million egg capacity and are core to our ability to supply highly biosecure salmon eggs year round to customers around the world," said Benchmark CEO Trond Williksen.