Aquaculture equipment and technology supplier Akva Group on Tuesday signed a new recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) contract with salmon giant Cermaq Norway to build a 12 million post-smolt facility at Soroya in Finnmark, Norway.

The estimated contract value will be a minimum €60 million ($64.2 million), said Akva. Engineering and design work will start immediately.

"This contract with Cermaq Norway represents for Akva the largest contract in Norway ever, and will support the activity level in our land based business for the next few years," said Knut Nesse, CEO of Akva.